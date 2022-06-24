'Forced to have a child and die?': Abortion rights activists say ban could put them at risk

Planned Parenthood said overturning Roe v. Wade could cause 36 million people of reproduction age to lose their right to an abortion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, leaving the state to decide if abortions are legal. Abortion rights activists, like Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio said the ruling will impact over 2.5 million Ohioans.

"We also know that it is the same people who are attacking the legitimacy and benefits of birth control," said Iris Harvey, president of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

A group of about a dozen abortion rights activists rallied outside of the Ohio Statehouse Friday afternoon, Felicia Maskew was among them.

"If I were to get pregnant again, I would die," she said. "I almost died having my youngest child. My heart stopped during his labor."

Maskew explained that she has a heart condition that could potentially kill her if she gives birth.

"I have teenagers, so this situation would put me as a mother of two teenagers with orphans," she said tearfully.

Another woman, Josie Erdy said getting an abortion saved her life.

"I had an abortion in 2017 after escaping an incredibly abusive relationship. Um, I, to this day, will tell you if it wasn't for having my abortion. I would not be here. I wouldn't have been able to do it."

While abortion is still legal in Ohio, aggressive state restrictions make abortion extremely difficult and time-consuming to access.

The following abortion restrictions are currently in effect in this state: