Sheriff's office searching for abducted Hocking County 17-year-old girl who may be in Columbus

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holley Hurst was taken by non-custodial family members from a home outside of Logan.

Holley is 4-foot 8-inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office says Holley may be in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.