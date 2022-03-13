Sheriff's office searching for abducted Hocking County 17-year-old girl who may be in Columbus

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted early Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, Holley Hurst was taken by non-custodial family members from a home outside of Logan.
Holley is 4-foot 8-inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office says Holley may be in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.
Anyone with information on Holley’s location is asked to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.