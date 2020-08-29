Pickerington Police searching for abducted 12-year-old boy

Police say Christian Atkins was taken by his non-custodial mother Shevann Atkins.

Pickerington Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy authorities say was abducted and is believed to be in danger.

Police say Christian Atkins was taken by his non-custodial mother Shevann Atkins.

The boy was last seen on Columbus Street in Pickerington on Wednesday.

Police say Christian Atkins is 5'2, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a Mario Bros. shirt, black sweatpants and black, white and orange shoes.

His mother, 38-year-old Shevann Atkins, is 5'2, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she's driving a 2018 silver Ford EcoSport, with an Ohio license plate number of GJL7075.