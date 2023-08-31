City of Columbus tows more than 140 abandoned cars

Before the city towed the vehicles, they gave the owners a notice two days in advance. About half of the cars they were supposed to tow were gone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus removed more than 140 abandoned vehicles parked throughout the city on Thursday.

“Neighborhoods throughout the city are saying we are tired of these junk cars, cars that have been abandoned on our streets. They are a blight,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Ginther said the cars threaten the safety and health of the neighborhoods.

“They can be placed where illegal or criminal activity is taking place. And certainly they are an eye sore."

Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Tim Myers said research shows that signs of disorder in a neighborhood invites further disorder.

"We want to take steps to correct that if we can," Myers said.

But, why are the cars left behind?

“Sometimes they don’t have the money to keep up the vehicle, sometimes it breaks down and they don’t have the money or opportunity to fix it,” said Myers.

Before the city towed the vehicles, they gave the owners a notice two days in advance. About half of the cars they were supposed to tow were gone.

Ginther said it's about putting the neighborhoods first.

“Our top three priorities are neighborhoods, neighborhoods, neighborhoods. We have to be committed to continuous improvement, listening to the community and being responsive to the neighborhoods,” said Ginther.

He said the response from the neighborhood has been positive. Removing the cars is just one thing the city hopes to do to improve neighborhoods throughout Columbus.

“We are going to continue listening to the community, responding to the community and working with them to get our neighborhoods safer and cleaner."