A little caffeine goes a long way to protect your heart

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is always time to make changes to improve your heart health--- even beyond the month of February with the national focus on heart health.

Experts advise that the focus is on the long term with lifelong habits.

For many people, studies show drinking one or more cups of coffee a day may reduce the risk of heart failure--if it's caffeinated. A recent review of data from three large, well-known heart disease trials found the more coffee people drank, the lower their risk for heart failure.

Functional medicine expert Dr. Anup Kanodia said genetics can also play a role. “For some people, coffee can lower the risk for heart attacks and strokes by 30 percent those are what we call fast metabolizers,” he said. “Those are the people who can have coffee at night and still go to bed and then you have other people who coffee can raise their risk for heart attack and stroke by 300 percent.”

The doctor said to take note of symptoms including heart palpitations, heartburn, and anxiety-- which could mean you should dial back on coffee consumption or consider adding fat and protein to it for better balance.