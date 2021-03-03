'A life well lived': Buffalo Soldier from Columbus who served in WWII dies at 98

John Williams was part of the Buffalo Soldiers, the legendary all-Black cavalry regiment, that dates back to the Civil War.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A life well lived is how the daughter of a Buffalo Soldier from Columbus describes her father who recently passed away.

John Williams was part of the legendary all-Black cavalry regiment that dates back to the Civil War.

Williams fought as part of the group during World War II.

Following the war, Williams returned to Columbus and earned his degree from Ohio State.

For most of his life, Williams fought to make sure members at his church knew all about Black history and the adversity he had to overcome.