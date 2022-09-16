'A good outcome:' Police, parents of 'Kia Boys' in central Ohio meet to talk about solutions

Moms learned about resources available to help their children. The moms who spoke with 10TV had kids in the Kia Boys ranging from 11 to 18 years old.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — About a dozen moms came together with the police to learn about resources available to help their teenage boys and put a stop to the stealing of Kias and Hyundais in Columbus. The moms who spoke with 10TV had kids in the "Kia Boys" ranging from 11 to 18 years old.

Police and parents of these kids came together along with juvenile court judges, prosecutors and the NAACP to have a private meeting Thursday night. Those we spoke with called the meeting productive.

“I was nervous, I was concerned, but I’m actually glad that I did show up, that I did come to get resources, to get the family, the village, to get different moms together,” said Britany, who has an 11-year-old son in the Kia Boys.

Parents said they were pointed to sports, after-school programs and legal help, all to help stop this trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais from continuing to happen.

“Anything to help redirect their attention, and there’s a lot of resources,” said Keyshia, mother of three teens in the Kia Boys.

While this meeting won't solve the problem overnight, those at the meeting said starting a conversation was a key first step.

“We didn’t know who to talk to, who we could trust, where we can trust, and we just felt like we were able to speak and see what we had to say without being judged or with a finger pointed at us,” Britany said.

The NAACP said there will be another meeting, they just haven't picked a date yet.

“It’s key that we all come together and we begin to have an open conversation because that was a safe place, this meeting, for our parents,” NAACP President Nana Watson said.