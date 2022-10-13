A boy's journey from Percocet to heroin | The Addict's Parents United

2020 was the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The year 2020 will be remembered for the pandemic, but it earned another distinction as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The issue is a crisis for far too many families and The Addict's Parents United group is taking action with dinner and critical conversation.

Nearly eight years ago, Tyler Addison died of a heroin overdose. It started with a prescription for Percocet after he and his mom Gretchen were in a car accident.

Gretchen said addiction ran in the family and Tyler was her world.

"I did not think it never entered my mind that it would become a problem because he knew better. He was raised in the church, we were raised in the suburbs, he went to good schools, and he had a privileged upbringing," she said. "Three and a half years later, he died of an overdose, a heroin overdose, and he had just turned 21."

Addison will join other families Thursday night in presenting "Not in my Community: The Truth About Denial.”

The educational forum for parents and caregivers will offer resources including free Narcan and training, speakers and even a hands-on demonstration on signs to look for in your child's room.