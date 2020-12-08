96-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 96-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a crash on I-270 on Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 2:50 p.m. on I-270 northbound near State Route 161 in Blendon Township.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a driver of a car was traveling northbound when he hit another car.
A passenger in the car that was hit, 96-year-old Willis Welch of Columbus, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead several hours later.
Deputies are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.