96-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 96-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a crash on I-270 on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 2:50 p.m. on I-270 northbound near State Route 161 in Blendon Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a driver of a car was traveling northbound when he hit another car.

A passenger in the car that was hit, 96-year-old Willis Welch of Columbus, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead several hours later.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.