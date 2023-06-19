94th Aero Squadron Restaurant selling historic memorabilia

Guests are encouraged to stop by at the former restaurant located at 5030 Sawyer Road through Friday for a chance to buy a piece of history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, which closed its doors for good over the weekend, is hosting a memorabilia sale this week.

The aviation-themed restaurant was known for its historic relics and view of incoming and departing air traffic at Port Columbus Airport.

The owners previously announced that they are officially closing its doors on June 18 after coming up on the end of their lease. A message was posted to the restaurant's website saying that the owners have decided to explore other opportunities.

The restaurant's building, built 43 years ago, was made to look like a 1917 French farmhouse filled with military memorabilia and aviation relics depicting the times of the World War I and World War II era.

In a statement posted to the website, the owners wrote, "We want to thank the many amazing customers who have walked through our doors over the past 43 years. Our lives are better for knowing and serving you."

The restaurant is also hosting a final staff party for former and current employees on Wednesday.

