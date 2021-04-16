93 arrested during anti-trafficking operation in Columbus area

The two-day operation focused on the demand side of human trafficking.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A multi-jurisdiction operation resulted in dozens of arrests around the Columbus area.

According to the Office of Attorney General Dave Yost, the arrests were made as part of the human trafficking sting "Operation 614."

Much like Operation “Autumn Hope,” in October 2020, multiple agencies worked together to break the cycle of sex trafficking across the state.

The operation, which took place on April 14 and 15 in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, focused on the demand side of human trafficking and involved more than 20 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The operation included identifying victims of human trafficking and referring them to social services and arresting male suspects seeking sex with minors.

Authorities say a total of 53 victims were identified and referred to services and 93 arrests were made.

Sgt. Dana Hess, Director of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, said, “Human trafficking is a heinous crime and a morally reprehensible act that deprives a person of their liberty and dignity for another person’s gain. The task force strives to establish a relationship of trust with all victims and is committed to eradicating all forms of human trafficking in Central Ohio.”

Several local law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation including the Columbus Division of Police’s P.A.C.T Unit, Dublin Police Department, Grandview Heights Police Department, Grove City Division of Police, Hilliard Division of Police, New Albany Police Department, Ohio State University Police Department, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Reynoldsburg Division of Police, Upper Arlington Police Department, Westerville Division of Police and Sanctuary Night.

Crimetracker 10’s Lacey Crisp was there as officers arrested several people, including a mailman for solicitation.

In “Operation 614” 20 agencies from across the Columbus area to crack down on human trafficking. 93 arrests were made. We were there as several Johns were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/8KGoLj2NE6 — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 16, 2021

One man claimed he was innocent, saying he was just there to talk to an underage girl.