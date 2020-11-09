9/11 traditions continue, despite COVID-19

Memorials and events to honor those we lost on September 11, 2001 were moved online to slow the risk of contracting the virus.

An annual time to reflect at Hilliard’s First Responders Park was moved online Friday evening. Those who have traditions of visiting the park said they felt safe enough to reflect while social distancing and wearing a mask at the park.

Pat Jones is among those who paid their respects on Friday. Every year she does research on different people who lost their lives 19 years ago.

“I recognize after doing some research, reading articles and things like that, names of people on the flights, first responders and others,” Jones said.

She’s an Army veteran who has spent much of her life traveling. Now in Columbus five years, she makes it a point to visit Hilliard’s First Responders Park every year on 9/11 to set flowers next to the names of those she’s researched that year.

“I think about their bravery over mine, because I spent four years in the army, and I was never that brave. I was not called upon to be that brave,” Jones said.

This year Jones is adding something new to her tradition. Looking up the names of those who celebrated their birthday on 9/11 before their lost their lives in the attacks.

“I have a list at home and later today I am going to go back to the New York Times, there are six of them, they have found, have their birthday today.”

Jones plans on heading back to the park to set flowers next to those names. She said at the 9/11 memorial in New York there is a person who sets a white rose next to the names of those who were born on 9/11.