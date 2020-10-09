9/11 memorial flag display at Ohio Statehouse canceled for 2020

The display will not be put up this year due to concerns about COVID-19 and uncertainty about protests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The memorial flag display at the Ohio Statehouse honoring the victims of 9/11 has been canceled for 2020.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board said in a statement the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "uncertainty with pop up protests."

"The decision involved concerns for the health and safety of everyone who visits and works on Capitol Square," said board spokesperson Mike Rupert.

The display usually features 2,977 flags on the west lawn to honor victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.

The board said the decision to cancel this year's display was made jointly with HandsOn Central Ohio.