Here are the events commemorating 9/11 in central Ohio

People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

The hijacked plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state. The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

Below is a list of municipalities in central Ohio and events that are observing 9/11.