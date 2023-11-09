Here are the events commemorating 9/11 in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
The hijacked plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state. The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.
Below is a list of municipalities in central Ohio and events that are observing 9/11.
- Ohio Northern University: The men's lacrosse team will memorialize victims and honor the first responders with their 9/11 Stair Climb at Dial-Roberson Stadium around 6:30 a.m.
- The Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are joining members of the 172nd cadet class at 7 a.m. at the inaugural 9/11 Climb.
- The Madison Township Fire Department will present its annual 9/11 ceremony at the Motts Military Museum at 8 a.m.
- Columbus: Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city and Franklin County leaders are hosting a remembrance ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum at noon.
- Grove City: Join the American Legion Paschall Post #164, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8198 and Jackson Township Fire Department at their annual 9/11 Prayer and Remembrance Ceremony. It will take place at First Station 204, located at 4900 Buckeye Parkway around 8:30 a.m.
- Hilliard: The City of Hilliard Division of Police will be offering tours at First Responders Park guided by a police officer from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.