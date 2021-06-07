911 callers urge help for Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender killed by fireworks

Police in Michigan released three 911 calls on Tuesday asking for medical assistance after 24-year-old Matiss Kivlenieks was hit by a firework Sunday night.

A caller told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was about to go into convulsions after he was struck in the chest with an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home.

The call was one of three released Tuesday. In it, a woman is requesting an ambulance be sent to a home, saying someone was “hit with fireworks” and “getting ready to go into convulsions.”

In another 911 call, a woman told the dispatcher, "Hey, we have someone who was hit by a firework. Can you come here immediately? He's breathing. We have a nurse here. He's breathing, but he’s not doing very good.”

Police in Novi, Michigan, where the incident happened, said Kivlenieks was hit by a nine-shot mortar when it tilted and fired.

A spokesperson for the Blue Jackets confirmed the incident happened at the home of the team's goaltending coach Manny Legace.