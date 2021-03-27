9-year-old Ohio girl gets puppy thanks to Make-A-Wish foundation

McKinley is battling a congenital heart disorder and her wish was to get the new puppy, but the organization went above and beyond.

WAVERLY, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl from Waverly walked into a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Easton on Saturday and is leaving with an adorable Pomeranian puppy, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

McKinley is battling a congenital heart disorder and her wish was to get the new puppy, but the organization went above and beyond.

The girl got the VIP treatment, getting picked up in a Mercedes with plenty of surprises waiting at the dealership for her. By the time it was all said and done, she was presented with her new puppy.

And it was all a huge surprise to McKinley, "I just thought I was going out to eat!"