9-year-old girl shot while sleeping in east Columbus home Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in east Columbus.
Police said this was a walk-by shooting that happened on the 2800 block of Fleet Road just before 1 a.m.
According to police, the shooter was on foot and fired a gun from across the street and into the house. Two adults, as well as the 9-year-old girl, were inside at the time.
The 9-year-old was on the upper floor of the house sleeping when she was shot in the stomach. She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.