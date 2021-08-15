'I was hoping it wasn't her': 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pond in southeast Columbus

Columbus police found the girl in the pond, pulled her from the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A nine-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a pond at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Bogdon Drive near The Cove Apartments.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the girl wandered away from home and was reported missing after 4 p.m.

Cindy Winterbauer was walking her dog when the girl's father told her the nine-year-old was missing.

After looking around the apartment complex for about 30 minutes, Winterbauer's granddaughter suggested looking by the pond.

That's when the two saw a body in the pond.

"I was hoping it wasn't her," Winterbauer said. "I was hoping that someone had thrown something in the pond. But as soon as I saw the clothes that were described she had on, I knew it was her."

Winterbauer called police and officers pulled the girl from the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived.