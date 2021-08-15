9-year-old girl critically injured after being pulled from pond near Canal Winchester

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A young girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a pond at an apartment complex near Canal Winchester Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened after 4:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bogdon Drive near The Cove Apartments.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the girl wandered away from home and was reported missing after 4 p.m.
Officers found the nine-year-old girl in the pond, pulled her from the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived.
The nine-year-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
The Columbus Division of Police told 10TV the girl was reported missing around 4:05 p.m.
No other information was available.