9-year-old girl critically injured after being pulled from pond near Canal Winchester

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A young girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a pond at an apartment complex near Canal Winchester Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened after 4:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bogdon Drive near The Cove Apartments.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the girl wandered away from home and was reported missing after 4 p.m.

Officers found the nine-year-old girl in the pond, pulled her from the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The nine-year-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

