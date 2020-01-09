9-year-old boy shot while at cookout at Columbus park

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy was shot while at a cookout at a Columbus park, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Maloney Park along Joyce Avenue near East 17th Avenue after ShotSpotter alerted them to shots fired in the area around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Not long after, the boy was dropped off at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East.

The boy was shot in the back and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said a group was having a cookout at the park's shelter house when someone drove through the park and shot at the group.