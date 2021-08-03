9 Olentangy schools closed Monday due to substitute shortage

The district said the shortage comes even after it requested additional substitutes in case teachers needed time to recover from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nine schools in the Olentangy Local School District are closed Monday due to a shortage of available substitutes.

The district said it hosted a clinic with the Delaware Public Health District on Saturday for educators to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district said it scheduled the clinic for Saturday instead of Sunday to allow staff more time to recover and requested additional substitutes for Monday.

However, there was still a substitute shortage Monday due to the number of staff absences.

Here is the list of the following schools that will be closed March 9:

Berlin High School

Freedom Trail Elementary School

Indian Springs Elementary School

Johnnycake Corners Elementary School

Liberty Middle School

Liberty Tree Elementary School

Oak Creek Elementary School

Olentangy Meadows Elementary School

Orange High School

The district said staff members who are not sick should still go to work.

All after-school activities are canceled unless a coach or advisor contacts students to say the program is still scheduled.