9 Olentangy schools closed Monday due to substitute shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nine schools in the Olentangy Local School District are closed Monday due to a shortage of available substitutes.
The district said it hosted a clinic with the Delaware Public Health District on Saturday for educators to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district said it scheduled the clinic for Saturday instead of Sunday to allow staff more time to recover and requested additional substitutes for Monday.
However, there was still a substitute shortage Monday due to the number of staff absences.
Here is the list of the following schools that will be closed March 9:
- Berlin High School
- Freedom Trail Elementary School
- Indian Springs Elementary School
- Johnnycake Corners Elementary School
- Liberty Middle School
- Liberty Tree Elementary School
- Oak Creek Elementary School
- Olentangy Meadows Elementary School
- Orange High School
The district said staff members who are not sick should still go to work.
All after-school activities are canceled unless a coach or advisor contacts students to say the program is still scheduled.
The district said the Committed Distance Learning program is not affected.