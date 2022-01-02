9 Columbus city schools transition to remote learning on Monday due to staff shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced that nine schools will transition to remote learning on Monday, Jan. 3 due to a high number of staff absences.
The schools are the following:
- Burroughs Elementary
- Duxberry Park Elementary
- Eastmoor Academy
- Johnson Park Middle
- Linden McKinley STEM 7-12
- Marion-Franklin High
- Ridgeview Middle
- South High 7-12
- West Mound Elementary
The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Monday.
The district announced last week that it would be ready for a full transition to remote learning if staffing shortages were high enough but remained committed to in-person learning.