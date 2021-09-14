88-year-old woman dead after 2-vehicle crash on SR-93 in Hocking County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old Mary Fidler died at Hocking Valley Community Hospital after a crash on State Route 93 on Tuesday.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and two others were seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Hocking County on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in a Chevrolet Cruze on State Route 93 around 3:30 p.m.

A 75-year-old woman and her passenger, 88-year-old Mary Fidler, were traveling northbound on SR-93 in a Mazda 3.

The man crossed the center line and hit the Mazda head-on, according to OSHP.

Fidler was taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cruze and driver of the Mazda were both flown to Grant Medical Center for serious injuries.