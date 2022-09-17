Police searching for 87-year-old Crawford County man

William Switzer drove away from his Galion residence at 3:30 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio plate number AL15TB and has not returned.

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned.

William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.

He was driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio plate number AL15TB.

Switzer is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is described as having gray hair and blue eyes.