87-year-old Columbus woman killed in Delaware County crash

Troopers said Lillian Botha was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was hit by a semi-tractor trailer.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An 87-year-old Columbus woman was killed in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer in Delaware County on Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Lillian Botha's vehicle was struck by a semi as she attempted to turn left from the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 onto Coal Bend.

Troopers said the semi driver headed southbound on U.S. 23 did not stop at a red light.

OSHP said both vehicles slid off the side of the road and Botha's car hit several bushes.

Botha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries.