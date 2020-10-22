86-year-old woman shot through her front door in Linwood neighborhood

Officers responded just after 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Coburg Road on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Linwood neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Coburg Road on a report of a shooting.

Authorities found the 86-year-old woman lying on the floor inside her home with a gunshot wound to her upper right chest and right hand.

The woman stated she heard some noises coming from the back of her house. She said that when she went back there, an unknown person fired 4-5 gunshots from outside, into her home.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital where she is expected to be OK.