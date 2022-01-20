85-year-old man with dementia missing from Newark

Roger Boggs drove away from his home in Newark on Thursday around 6 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing Newark man who has dementia.

Roger Boggs, 85, drove away from his home in Newark on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Newark police said he was supposed to pick up food at Bob Evans on North 21st Street but never arrived at the restaurant.

He was last seen on New Haven Avenue driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with an Ohio license plate of HGK7634.

Police said Boggs usually takes Cedar Run Road to get to Bob Evans but he may have become confused because the road is closed at N. Buena Vista Street.

Boggs is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.