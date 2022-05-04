Newark house fire that killed 84-year-old man ruled accidental

Crews responded to the reported fire at a home on Wynnewood Drive shortly after 9:50 p.m., according to the Newark Fire Department.

NEWARK, Ohio — An 84-year-old man has died after a house fire in Newark late Monday night.

Firefighters noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's garage and immediately began efforts to suppress the fire and search the home.

Fire crews found the man unconscious inside with significant burns to his face, arm and legs. According to a release, paramedics were able to restore the man's pulse and he was taken to Licking Memorial hospital with life-threatening injuries.

From there, a spokesperson with the fire department said the man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Columbus, where he later died.

In an update Tuesday, the Newark Fire Department deemed the cause of the fire accidental, but added it was "influenced by human acts."