The crash happened just northeast of Johnstown Friday night.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash in Licking County Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 83-year-old Carl Atwood was driving an SUV northeast on Crouse-Willison Road south of Harmony Church Road, just northeast of Johnstown, and crashed at 9:35 p.m.

OSHP said he went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

He was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.