82-year-old man dies after falling into pool at Licking County home

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — An 82-year-old Licking County man died Thursday after falling into a pool at his home.

According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, Harold Bailey was working on the pool's ladder when he fell.

Medics were called to Bailey's home, located on Rolen Road Southwest in Etna Township, around noon.

The sheriff said family members and an Amazon delivery driver, who was delivering a package at the time, helped get Bailey out of the pool and started CPR until medics arrived.