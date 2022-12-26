80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home

Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue around midnight and did not find him or his vehicle there.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning.

Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.

Police said Holbrook has not returned home since.

Holbrook is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes.

His vehicle is described to be a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala with an Ohio license plate number EKR2888.