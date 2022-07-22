Licking County Humane Society rescues 80 dogs from Newark residence

Many of the dogs are in need of medical treatment and are not yet available for adoption.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Licking County Humane Society said it is in the process of seizing 80 dogs from a residence in Newark.

Many of the dogs are in need of medical treatment and are not yet available for adoption, the humane society said.

According to the humane society, it will be providing housing and care for any animal they confiscate until it is lawfully deemed as theirs.

Program director Elycia Taylor said all of the dogs came in with a really problematic flea infestation, even the newborn puppies.

"Here this week, we took in a case of 41 cats and kittens which that is a lot. 80 is by far the most that we've had to deal with in terms of dogs and puppies. And so, this week we have been we've been inundated to say the least," said Elycia Taylor, program director at the Licking County Humane Society

The humane society will care for medical needs such as spay/neuter surgery, dental cleaning and emergency veterinary procedures.

"We got them out of the bad situation. We're getting them the treatment that they need, and hopefully will get them into good homes," said Dr. Cassie Wooden, medical director at the Licking County Humane Society.

All animals will also be vaccinated and undergo behavioral assessment training to prepare them for adoption.