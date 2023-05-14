x
Police: 8-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus

Zi’Miracle Hollingsworth walked away from the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road around 7 p.m.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from the city’s east side Saturday evening. 

Zi’Miracle Hollingsworth walked away from the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road around 7 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and black and white jogging pants. She has long braids with beads pulled back in a ponytail.

She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.

