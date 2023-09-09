x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 8-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus

Police are searching for Menorah Genisia Wynn who was last seen near the area of Atcheson Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Credit: Columbus DIvision of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was reported missing from the city's east side Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police are searching for Menorah Genisia Wynn who was last seen near the area of Atcheson Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Menorah is 4 feet tall and is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

More Videos

In Other News

Ta'Kiya Young family attorney speaks out following release of Kroger surveillance video

Before You Leave, Check This Out