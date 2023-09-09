Police: 8-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus

Police are searching for Menorah Genisia Wynn who was last seen near the area of Atcheson Street and St. Clair Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was reported missing from the city's east side Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police are searching for Menorah Genisia Wynn who was last seen near the area of Atcheson Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Menorah is 4 feet tall and is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

