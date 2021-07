A police report states officers found the girl in an upstairs bedroom unresponsive with a gun shot wound.

An 8-year-old girl is dead after an accidental shooting in the Hilltop area Thursday night.

According to a Columbus police report, officers responded a home in the 400 block of South Eureka Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting.

The report states officers found the girl in an upstairs bedroom unresponsive with a gun shot wound.

She was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.