8-year-old girl injured in north Columbus shooting

Police said the girl was not the intended target of the shooting and detectives are still looking for the people involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An eight-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle on the north side of Columbus on Sunday.

Columbus police said she was not the intended target.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road, just west of I-71, Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

Multiple witnesses told police three men were walking in the area when the men turned toward another man in a red sweatshirt.

Police said one of the three men shot at the man in the red sweatshirt multiple times. Bullets hit two parked vehicles, including one with the eight-year-old girl inside.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police do not know the identity of the men involved in the shooting.