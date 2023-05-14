8-year-old girl missing from east Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: Zi'Miracle Hollingsworth was found safe Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police
ORIGINAL STORY:
Columbus police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing from the city’s east side Saturday evening.
Zi’Miracle Hollingsworth walked away from the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road around 7 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.
She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and black and white jogging pants. She has long braids with beads pulled back in a ponytail.
She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.