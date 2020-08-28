8-year-old boy leads Washington Court House police on chase in stolen truck

The boy led officers on a three-minute chase, police said.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy was behind the wheel as officers pursued a stolen vehicle in Washington Court House on Tuesday, police said.

Police received the report a truck was stolen at around 8:45 p.m. near Comfort Lane and Nelson Place and was last seen headed westbound on Oak Street.

While officers were responding to that call, police received additional reports of a reckless driver nearby.

The description of that vehicle matched the truck that was reported stolen.

Officers caught up to the truck and were able to stop it near High Street and Lotz Drive after a three-minute chase.

Police discovered it was a boy who was driving when they pinned the truck.

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.