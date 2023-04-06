Police: 8-year-old boy accidentally shot in the face near Reynoldsburg

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy was injured after police say he was accidentally shot in the face near Reynoldsburg Wednesday evening

The Columbus Division of Police was called to a home in the area of Bayspirit Drive and Candlestone Drive for a report of an accidental shooting around 5:45 a.m.

Arriving officers found an 8-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.