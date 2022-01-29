Police: Several people hospitalized from incident at Marysville hotel

Dispatchers received reports of multiple people unconscious in the pool area.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At least 14 people were hospitalized after multiple reports of people unconscious in the pool area at a Marysville hotel Saturday evening.

Before 5:30 p.m., the Marysville Fire Department received a call about a 2-year-old girl unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

The fire department then received more calls about people being unconscious.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said at least nine people were taken to the hospital.

Brooks said seven people are in critical condition and the conditions of two people were described as stable. Brooks added there were five walk-ins to Memorial Health.

Brooks said the victims had symptoms of dizziness and a "burning feeling" in the back of their throats.

The hotel has been evacuated while the fire department continues to investigate the cause.

Brooks advises that people seek medical help if they were in the area and are experiencing any symptoms.