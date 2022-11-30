8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents

City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or nightclubs in Columbus.

That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations.

The locations on the list are:

Beechcroft Newsstand, 1935 E. Dublin Granville Rd

Doll House, 1680 Karl Ct.

Platform Lounge, 1058 Country Club Rd.

Queen of Hearts (former Pelican Club), 5512 E. Livingston Ave.

Speedway, 3304 E. Broad St.

Mobile Mart, 2635 W. Broad St.

Spotlight Lounge, 1662 W. Mound St.

Julep, 1014 N. High St.

Several people have died because of violent acts in those areas, including Gregory Coleman Jr., who was beaten outside of Julep in the Short North. He died weeks later.

Another was the Queen of Hearts where 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes and her 17-year-old sister Khaterra Griffin were shot and killed.

For State Representative Latyna Humphrey, that’s why this is personal.

"On Sept. 25, one of my close friends was brutally murdered, inside of the Queen of Hearts Pub as well as her sister who died weeks later,” she said.

"It was my obligation and I had made a commitment to the family to let them know that I was going to stand with them every step of the way."

On Tuesday night, the Public Safety Committee of the Columbus City Council held an annual hearing on those licenses.

Another business on that list is the Doll House Gentleman's Club where in September, a large fight ended with two people shot and others injured.

10TV asked the operator Greg Flaig for comment on this story but was told by Flaig's attorney he could not do an interview.

In October, Flaig sat down with 10TV and said the club was already closed and the shooting happened in the parking lot.

“The security expense here is the largest expense I have. It's more than my liquor, it's more than my employee cost, and it's worth every dime,” said Flaig.

Flaig said the club has kept crime inside to a minimum, with security guards, metal detectors, and 44 cameras.

Regardless, Humphrey said this is the change that the city needs.

"Justice comes in two ways to ensure that this never happens to someone else,” she said.