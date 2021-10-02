79-year-old man shot twice at gas station on East Livingston Avenue

The shooting happened just before 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue at a Shell gas station.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 79-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Columbus police responded to the shooting just before 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue at a Shell gas station.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left wrist and left thigh.

The victim told police the suspect approached him and demanded he give him everything he had.

When the victim refused, the suspect shot at him multiple times.

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable condition.