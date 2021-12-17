79-year-old man killed in Ross County crash

The crash happened Friday morning near Frankfort.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Ross County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Robert Warner, of Frankfort, was driving a car southeast on County Road 550 near Westfall Road around 9:35 a.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road.

Warner hit a guardrail, overcorrected, drove off the other side of the road and hit a ditch.

He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where he died.

OSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.