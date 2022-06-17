x
78-year-old man reported missing from north Columbus

Police said Ollie Daniels jr. has difficulty communicating due to a prior medical issue.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing from north Columbus Friday morning. 

Police said Ollis Daniels Jr. was last seen around 6 a.m. in the area of Karl Road and East North Broadway. He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. 

Daniels is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Police describe his hair as a salt & pepper color and his eyes being brown. 

Police said Daniels has difficulty communicating due to a prior medical issue.

Anyone with information on Daniels' location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358.  

