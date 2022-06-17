78-year-old man reported missing from north Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was reported missing Friday morning was found safe a day later, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Ollis Daniels Jr., 78, was found Saturday morning in good health not far from his home.
Early Friday morning, he was reported missing from the area of Karl Road and East North Broadway.
Daniels has since been reunited with his family, police confirm.
