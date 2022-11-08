Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon.
Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
Police say he may be driving a 2017 gray Volkswagen Passet with Ohio plate number GYZ-7745.
Stevenson is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is described as having white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him, or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency.