Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home

Police are asking for help in locating Dean Lamont Stevenson, 75, who drove away from his Worthington home Sunday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon.

Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.

Police say he may be driving a 2017 gray Volkswagen Passet with Ohio plate number GYZ-7745.

Stevenson is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is described as having white hair and brown eyes.