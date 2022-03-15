74-year-old man with dementia missing from Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for 74-year-old William Green. He was last seen Monday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, Green walked away from his house on 7th Street in Mount Vernon around 1 p.m.
Green suffers from dementia. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Green was last seen wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.
The sheriff's office says he has a silver walker with him.
If you see green, please call 911.