74-year-old man with dementia missing from Knox County

William Green walked away from his house on 7th Street in Mount Vernon around 1 p.m. Monday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for 74-year-old William Green. He was last seen Monday afternoon. 

According to the sheriff's office, Green walked away from his house on 7th Street in Mount Vernon around 1 p.m.

Green suffers from dementia. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. 

Green was last seen wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes. 

The sheriff's office says he has a silver walker with him.

If you see green, please call 911.

