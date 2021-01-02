73-year-old woman killed in Plain City apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the Pleasant Valley Colony Apartments on Allgyer Drive Sunday evening.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — A 73-year-old woman died in a fire at an apartment building in Plain City on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the Pleasant Valley Colony Apartments on Allgyer Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the front and back of the building.

Plain City police officers helped firefighters evacuate the building.

Once the fire was contained, crews found the woman in the apartment where the fire started. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.