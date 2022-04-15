72-year-old Ohio man continues tradition of dressing up as Easter Bunny

Joe Farmer of Baltimore, Ohio, hasn't missed dressing up as the Easter Bunny for 20 years.

BALTIMORE, Ohio — At 72-years-old, Joe Farmer still gets a kick out of dressing up...as the Easter Bunny that is.

"This got started long ago. My mother had a bunny outfit," Farmer said.

Farmer wore the suit for Halloween and ever since, he's been "hopping" to wear it every Sunday outside his home in Baltimore in Fairfield County.

"I decided when my grandchildren were little, I would stand at the curb and wave to them. That's how it started nearly 20 years ago," he said.

Every Easter Sunday, Joe grabs his basket of candy and gently hops out the door, head to toe in a fluffy pink pajama onesie.

"It's fun for me to see the joy in people's faces. There's so much sadness and gloom in doom in the world," he said.

Farmer said he'll stand on this corner as long as his health will let him.

And his message for those who think he's a little crazy, he says you're right.

"If you can have fun doing one thing, no matter how ridiculous it is to bring joy to someone else and if you choose to do it you will bring joy to yourself," he says

That's an Easter message worth sharing.