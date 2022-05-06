$70 million in grant funding announced for Ohio first responders

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $70 million in grant funding for Ohio first responders' recruitment and wellness on Friday.

A press release from the governor's office says the Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program Thursday.

“Ohio first responders stand ready to protect, defend, and provide life-saving services to the citizens of Ohio every day of the year, often putting themselves at risk both physically and mentally,” DeWine said. “With these funds, my goal is to help local agencies keep first responders on the job and attract more qualified Ohioans to seek careers in public safety professions."

This grant is intended to go toward first responder wellness programs, recruitment and retention efforts, onboarding and training costs and programs to teach young adults about first responder careers.

This grant is part of the $250 million American Rescue Plan Act funding that DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. First responders eligible for finding include law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.